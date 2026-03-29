Former V-P Urges Amit Shah To Approve Bill on Amaravati In Current Parliament Session

Former vice-president Venkaiah Naidu discussed legal status to Amaravati as the sole, permanent state capital of Andhra Pradesh with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Naidu requested Shah to introduce the bill unanimously passed by the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly requesting the central government to identify Amaravati as the lone capital of AP in the current Parliament session.

Venkaiah Naidu reminded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and he, who was the Urban Development minister then, laid foundation stone to Amaravati on October 22, 2015.

He also recalled the financial assistance extended by the Centre to Andhra Pradesh for the construction of the capital. Reminding the setback to the establishment of the capital after 2019, when the YSRC government was elected, Naidu urged Shah to introduce the bill on Amaravati in the Parliament. Reportedly, Shah responded positively to Naidu's request.

The former vice president informed that Shah conveyed that the Home Ministry had given all clearances to the Bill and only approval by the Cabinet was pending.