Former TTD Chief Calls One-Man Panel On Ghee Issue A Political Move

TIRUPATI: Former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman and YSRC) senior leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Friday criticised the state government for appointing a one-man commission to probe the alleged adulterated ghee issue linked to TTD, describing it as a political move.

Addressing the media here, Bhumana said the commission had been constituted despite an ongoing CBI-SIT inquiry into the issue. He alleged that the SIT had already examined the matter across multiple states and submitted recommendations, which had not been made public. He claimed the one-man panel announced with a 45-day timeframe was aimed at creating a political narrative.

Referring to the Vaikunta Ekadasi stampede incident, Bhumana said a similar one-man commission in the past had failed to yield meaningful results. He alleged that attempts were being made to politically target former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, former TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and himself in connection with the ghee controversy.

The former TTD chief said ghee was supplied to TTD between 2013 and 2019 by Premier Dairy under earlier contracts. Questioning subsequent procurement decisions, he alleged that the Karnataka Milk Federation had secured a tender to supply 20 lakh kg of ghee but supplied only 10 lakh kg, and that allocation was later made to another dairy despite it being a single tender. He also referred to tenders awarded to an Indapur-based dairy firm at ₹658 per kg.

Bhumana further alleged that recent administrative changes in TTD, including the transfer of a former executive officer and leave granted to another official, were linked to attempts to defame political opponents. He accused the government of undermining judicial processes and said the commission was intended to run misleading narratives through sections of the media.