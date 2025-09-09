Former Telangana Minister Lauds AP’s Progress, Says Telangana Facing Challenges

Tirupati: Former Telangana minister and Medchal MLA Ch. Malla Reddy on Tuesday lauded Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for AP’s rapid development.

Speaking to the media after visiting the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala, Malla Reddy said the AP CM has put Andhra Pradesh on the fast track of progress, with significant funds allocated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for development projects in AP.

He contrasted Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, noting that under K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Telangana experienced unprecedented growth over the past decade. He maintained that K.T. Rama Rao brought multinational companies to Hyderabad, boosting the city’s economy.

The MLA underlined that currently, the real estate sector in Telangana is currently facing challenges. “Earlier, people used to sell properties in Andhra Pradesh and move to Hyderabad. But now, the trend has reversed. Telangana residents are investing in properties and businesses in Andhra Pradesh,” he stated.

He maintained once KCR returns to power in Telangana, the good old days will be back in Telangana.