Former MP Nandigam Suresh sent to police custody in TDP office attack case

Andhra Pradesh
DC Web Desk
15 Sep 2024 12:04 PM GMT
Former MP and YSRC leader Nandigam Suresh. (Photo: X)

Vijayawada: Mangalagiri police have taken former MP and YSRC leader Nandigam Suresh into custody for questioning in connection with the TDP central office attack.

The police have filed a petition in the Mangalagiri court seeking his custody for further questioning in the case. After a medical examination, he was brought to the Mangalagiri police station. He is scheduled to be taken to jail on September 17. Heavy security has been deployed at the Mangalagiri police station.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
