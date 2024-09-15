Vijayawada: Mangalagiri police have taken former MP and YSRC leader Nandigam Suresh into custody for questioning in connection with the TDP central office attack.



The police have filed a petition in the Mangalagiri court seeking his custody for further questioning in the case. After a medical examination, he was brought to the Mangalagiri police station. He is scheduled to be taken to jail on September 17. Heavy security has been deployed at the Mangalagiri police station.

