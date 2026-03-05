Former MLA Warns Against Fish Ponds Using Chicken Waste as Feed

Nellore:Former Atmakur MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy on Wednesday accused a section of aquaculture ponds of using chicken waste from poultry farms as feed for fish, underlining that they are “playing with public health.”

Vikram Reddy demanded that authorities take immediate action against such fish pond owners. Significantly, he visited some fish ponds near Duvvuru in Sangam mandal on Wednesday along with local leaders following reports that their owners had been using chicken waste as feed.

Incidentally, this newspaper had recently highlighted the issue in these columns, pointing to the potential health and environmental risks.

Speaking to media, the former Atmakur legislator said aquaculture is being carried out in nearly 2,000 acres in Sangam mandal. But instead of regular feed, chicken waste transported from Chennai and Bengaluru is allegedly being used as feed at these ponds.

Vikram Reddy warned that such practices could severely affect public health and the environment. In this regard, he pointed out that agricultural lands adjacent to such fish ponds are becoming unfit for cultivation of crops. Furthermore, groundwater in the region too is getting polluted. Residents using such water are reportedly facing skin ailments and other health issues.

The former MLA said he had earlier brought the issue to the notice of the district collector in November. He alleged that officials are reluctant to act as some local leaders with political backing are profiting from this activity.

Vikram Reddy said he will bring the matter to the notice of the newly posted district SP. He warned of large-scale protests if action is not taken on the matter within a week.



