Former MLA Palla Simhachalam Passes Away

Visakhapatnam:Former MLA Palla Simhachalam, aged 93, passed away on Saturday after a prolonged battle with health issues and receiving hospital treatment.

Telugu Desam national president and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his condolences, mourning the loss of the veteran politician and praying for Simhachalam’s soul to rest in peace

Several political leaders, close associates and admirers also paid tribute to him.

Simhachalam began his political career with the Congress, where he held various positions. In 1989, he joined the TD and contested the AP Assembly elections as TD candidate from the Pendurthi constituency, but he lost to Congress candidate Gudivada Gurunath Rao.

However in the 1994 AP Assembly elections, he ran as a TD candidate from the Visakhapatnam-2 constituency and won by a majority of 21,773 votes against his opponent, Congress candidate Mariyadas Yandrapu. This victory marked his first win and his election as MLA.