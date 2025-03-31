Former minister Kakani remains unreachable

TIRUPATI: Former minister and YSRC leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy remains untraceable as Nellore police intensified efforts to serve him a notice in connection with the illegal quartz mining case. After failing to deliver the notice at his Nellore residence on Sunday, police attempted to reach him at his Hyderabad homes on Monday but found him unavailable.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in quartz mining, including the illegal transportation of minerals and the unauthorised use of explosives. Based on an official complaint filed by the Mines and Geology Department, Podalakur police had booked a case against Kakani and others. As part of the investigation, police had issued a notice under Section 41A of the CrPC, summoning him for questioning at the Nellore Rural DSP office on Monday at 11 am.

On Sunday evening, a police team led by Podalakur sub-inspector Hanif visited Kakani’s residence in Nellore to serve the notice. However, with no one present at the house, they affixed the notice to the wall. Hours later, Kakani’s official account shared Ugadi celebration photos from Hyderabad. Nellore police reached Hyderabad on Monday and searched for him at three of his residences. Finding him absent, they handed over the notice to his relatives, reiterating that he must appear for questioning on Tuesday at 11 am. Officials cautioned that legal action would follow if he failed to comply.

The controversy dates back to an alleged illegal mining operation near Thoderu village in Podalakur mandal. Officials claim that despite the lease period for a mine near Tatiparthi expiring, quartz mining continued illegally with the backing of political leaders. In 2019, Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy raised concerns over large-scale illegal mining, prompting an inquiry.

The authorities reportedly found that 61,313 metric tonnes of quartz had been illegally transported. The mines department estimated the loss, including penalties, at `7.56 crore and issued show-cause notices. Following the inquiry, present mining deputy director Balaji Naik lodged a complaint with Podalakur police on March 16, leading to the ongoing investigation.