Former Minister Jogi Ramesh Sold AgriGold Land, Pocketed Rs 10 Crore

YSRC leader and former Minister Jogi Ramesh got land belonging to Agri Gold, which has duped several investors to the tune of crores, registered in their names showing fake documents in the name of Babai Venkateswara Rao. The registration was done during the YSRC rule. The land survey numbers are in the list of controversial and prohibited lands. The registration was done with the Resurvey Number 88. Later, the former minister got constructed the compound wall for the land, including the road passing through the land and divided the total land into seven plots for sale.

However, while registering it for the buyers, they used the 'RS 87' as mentioned in the AgriGold list. The revenue and registration departments were fully aware of the land deals between Jogi and the buyers.

The CID, ACB and revenue officers team recently, inspected the land in question, measured and enquired about the transactions. The team also spoke to the owner of the disputed land and also those owning surrounding lands. Crucial information has been collected from the witnesses.

The former minister got the Agri Gold land in Ambapuram registered in the name of Jogi Rajiv and Venkateswara Rao. A forged document, showing the land in Survey No 87 as that in RS No. 88, was used for the registration. The illegal act was abetted by the former minister. The registration of nine plots in the RS No. 87 and construction of the compound wall were done at the behest of the former minister.

After measurement, it was found that the total land of the nine plots was up to 1,540.10 square yards and including the roads it extended up to 2194.60 square yards.

After manipulating the land documents several times, the entire 2194.60 square yards land was divided into seven plots and sold in 2023. The former minister pocketed nearly Rs 10 crore through the land transactions. All the plots were sold to the kin of a YSRC corporator belonging to Vijayawada.

On information about the various manipulations carried out in the land documents, all the buyers lamented for being cheated. They said that they did not know it was Agri Gold land.