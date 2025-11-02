Former Minister and YSRCP Leader Jogi Ramesh Arrested in Fake Liquor Case

Vijayawada: YSRCP leader and former minister Jogi Ramesh has been arrested in connection with a liquor manufacturing case. On Sunday morning, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) reached his residence in Ibrahimpatnam, NTR district, and later took Ramesh and his associate Arepalli Ramu into custody. Ramesh was shifted to the Excise Department office in Vijayawada for questioning.

According to police sources, Addhepalli Janardhan Rao, the prime accused (A1) in the case, recently gave a statement claiming that the fake liquor was produced under the encouragement of Jogi Ramesh. Janardhan Rao reportedly told the police that Ramesh had promised him ₹3 crore in financial support, saying that the money could help him set up a distillery in Africa.

Janardhan Rao also mentioned that Ramesh had advised him to seek the help of Jayachandra Reddy from Mulakalacheruvu in the erstwhile Chittoor district to start the fake liquor production. He further stated that the illegal manufacturing had begun in Ibrahimpatnam in 2023, when Ramesh was serving as a minister.

Police sources say Janardhan Rao provided a written statement and that the entire interrogation process was videographed as per court orders. The SIT also collected CCTV footage showing Janardhan Rao visiting Jogi Ramesh’s house in Ibrahimpatnam on September 23, just before leaving for Africa. Based on this evidence, the SIT team proceeded to arrest Jogi Ramesh from his residence.