Former Minister Ambati Rambabu Booked For Obstructing Police During Protest Rally

Vijayawada: Former minister and YSR Congress senior leader Ambati Rambabu has been booked by Pattabhipuram police in Guntur district on charges of obstructing a public servant from discharging official duties.

According to police sources, the case was registered under Sections 132, 126(2), 223, 351(2), and 279 read with 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on a complaint by sub-inspector Narahari.

The incident took place on Thursday during a protest rally organised by the YSR Congress, which observed June 4 as ‘Betrayal Day’, accusing the NDA-led Telugu Desam government of failing to honour pre-poll promises after its election victory.

Ambati Rambabu and party supporters were leading a bike rally when police stopped them, citing lack of permission. The former minister reportedly engaged in a heated argument with the police officers present.

Police said the matter is under investigation.