Former IAS Officer Lakshmikantham To Speak At UN Sustainable Health Summit In Bangkok

ANANTAPUR: Former IAS officer B. Lakshmikantham will serve as a panel speaker at the High-Level Panel Discussion during the World Summit on Sustainable Health & Well-Being 2025, scheduled to be held on November 3, 2025, at the United Nations Conference Centre (UNCC) in Bangkok, Thailand.

The summit, organised by the Sustainable Development Council (SDC) — an organisation holding Special Consultative Status with the United Nations ECOSOC — aims to bring together global leaders, policymakers, academics, and healthcare innovators to develop collaborative strategies for promoting sustainable and equitable health systems in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Ratchanamoorthy Ramu, chairman of the Sustainable Development Council, extended the invitation to Mr Lakshmikantham, a retired collector and former Joint Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). He currently serves as Vice-Chair – International Trade and Business Alliances at the Europe India Centre for Business and Industry, and holds around 147 national and international records for his contributions in various fields.

Expressing gratitude, Lakshmikantham said he was honoured to participate as a panel speaker at this prestigious international event, which focuses on advancing sustainable health and well-being globally.