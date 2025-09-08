Former IAS Officer Invited To BRICS Forum

Anantapur: The Brazilian National Congress and the Forum Organizing Committee of the BRICS Parliamentary Front have invited former IAS officer and academic expert B. Lakshmikantham to participate in the II BRICS Traditional Values Forum to be held in Brasília from September 15 to 17.

Lakshmikantham, who earlier served as collector and TTD joint executive officer, is currently Vice-Chair (International Trade and Business Alliances) at the Europe India Centre for Business and Industry. He has also been invited to the Global Business Conclave in La Réunion, France. The former IAS officer from Andhra Pradesh has served as Director of the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, and Chief Advisor to Radha TMT, apart from achieving several national and international recognitions.

The BRICS Forum aims to promote dialogue on traditional values and strengthen cooperation among member nations in a changing global context. The program will include debates, panels, and workshops on AI, culture, spirituality, geopolitics, health, education, sustainable development, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Lakshmikantham will address plenary sessions on “Education of the Future: Global Challenges and BRICS Cooperation” and “Health of Nations: Increasing Life Expectancy, Quality of Life, and Happiness in BRICS Countries” on September 16 at the Windsor Hotel Congress Hall.