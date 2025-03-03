Former DIG Served Notice in Ex-MP Torture Case

Kurnool: Prakasam district police have issued notices to former CID DIG M. Sunil Kumar Naik in connection with a case of alleged custodial torture of former MP and current Deputy Speaker K. Raghurama Krishnam Raju.

The former DIG has been asked to appear for questioning at the Ongole SP office on Monday. Police sent notices to Sunil Kumar Naik through fax and WhatsApp, summoning him for questioning.

Raghurama Raju had filed a complaint last year at the Guntur Nagarampalem police station against officials involved in his torture as also then-chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. As per the complaint, Raghurama Raju had been subject to custodial torture at the Guntur CID regional office.

Prakasam SP A.R. Damodar, the investigating officer, sent notices two days ago to Sunil Kumar Naik, who was then serving as CID DIG. Officials confirmed that the then DIG had been present when police arrested Raghurama Raju in Hyderabad and brought him to the Guntur CID office.

Incidentally, the YSRCP government had brought Sunil Kumar Naik, a Bihar cadre officer, to Andhra Pradesh on deputation and appointed him as CID DIG. After the coalition government took over, he returned to Bihar and is currently serving as DIG of the state’s fire services department.

Prakasam police officials said they have no confirmation from Sunil Kumar Naik whether he will appear for questioning.