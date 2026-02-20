Former CM Jagan Alleges Heritage-Indapur Nexus in TTD Ghee Supply

Vijayawada: In a serious accusation, former chief minister and YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has charged that there is a nexus between the Heritage Dairy and Indapur Foods in supplying ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), particularly for making the Srivari laddu.

Addressing media here on Thursday, Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that all irregularities in ghee procurement occurred during the Telugu Desam regime. He accused Chandrababu Naidu of attempting to shift blame onto political opponents while shielding favoured firms.

In this regard, the opposition leader alleged that after Indapur Foods’ name surfaced, Heritage changed its status from a manufacturing to a co-manufacturing unit and secured a contract to supply ghee at ₹650 per kg, though the same firm had earlier supplied ghee at ₹278 and ₹321 per kg.

The former CM gave details of what he described as a “blow-by-blow” account of the alleged nexus during the TDP rule, stating that disqualifications had been reversed, rejected tankers had been accepted, and contracts awarded at inflated rates. He further underlined that several companies, including Bhole Baba, had been encouraged during the TD tenure.

Linking the issue to the Tirupati laddu controversy, Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that the CBI charge sheet had endorsed irregularities in ghee supplied to the TTD during the previous TDP-led coalition government’s rule.