Former CJI will speak to CM on GO 85 withdrawal

Visakhapatnam:Supreme Court’s former chief justice N. V. Ramana will discuss with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu the matter of withdrawing GO 85 issued by the state government, which has led to serious concerns.

Ramana offered to intervene while speaking as chief guest of the two-day Telugu Mahasabha organised by the Chhattisgarh Telugu Mahasangam. The GO pertains to cutting down in-service quota for medical professions who wish to pursue postgraduate courses in medicine.



Addressing the enthusiastic audience at Raipur, justice Ramana highlighted the invaluable role language plays in shaping family systems, traditions and identity. He expressed concern over the decline of Telugu, once listed by UNESCO as the second-most spoken language globally. It has now slipped to fourth place.



The former chief justice of India requested CMs of both Telugu states to collaborate and address challenges faced by the Telugu diaspora within India and abroad.



He commended leaders, artists and poets who have dedicated themselves to preserving the Telugu language. Identifying himself as a Telugu language activist, justice Ramana stated that ensuring the survival of Telugu language and culture is his lifelong commitment.



The CJI concluded his speech with songs of Sri Sri, which drew an overwhelming response from the audience.



Those present included prominent advocates of the Telugu language, such as Mandali Buddha Prasad, singer Ghazal Srinivas and actor Saikumar.