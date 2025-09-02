Former AP IAS Officer Gets Oxford’s Lifetime Award

ANANTAPUR: Former IAS officer from Andhra Pradesh B. Lakshmikantham received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the University of Oxford (Keble College, O'Reilly Theatre), UK, for his Commendable Contribution in Changing Educational Ecosystem.

Lakshmikantham, retired collector and former JEO of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, got the award from Oxford mayor Louise Upton at the 14th World Leaders Summit 2025 on Sunday. He has been serving as the Vice Chair, International Trade and Business Alliances, Europe India Centre for Business and Industry in India.

The former IAS officer has received more than 100 international, national and state awards, including Guinness World Records, India Book of Records and double digit ISOs during his career.

Lakshmikantham expressed his gratitude to the Oxford University for recognising his services in the field of education and services.



