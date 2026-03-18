Foresters Track Elusive Tiger to Recapture It in Kakinada Forest Area

Vijayawada:Foresters in Andhra Pradesh are making all-out efforts to recapture the elusive young male tiger even by getting additional equipment like night vision telescope to fix it to tranquilliser gun, and VHF trackers.

The tiger was spotted at Taduvai village of Prathipadu mandal in Kakinada district.



As many as 11 teams with four core groups comprising forest officials from the Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam tiger reserve, the national tiger conservation authority, have been attempting to recapture the tiger.



Though the foresters are keeping track of the tiger’s movement, fitted as it is with a satellite collar, the time lag ranging from an hour to several hours to locate it in the forests, is causing hardships to the foresters.



The tiger kept moving from place to place.



While the foresters keep going after the tiger, it would hide in the hillocks during the day, venture at night into human habitations in the fringe villages, attack the calves of buffalo or cow, and eat it.



However, based on orders from the state government to recapture the tiger at any cost, the forest authorities are continuously making efforts to recapture it in the last few days.



They are using thermal drones, trap cameras, cages with live baits, ambulances, of which one was fitted with a hydraulic facility to lift the cage soon after capture of the tiger, and earth moving machines with one having a hydraulic bucket to position the shooter armed with a tranquilliser at a considerable height.



This is to safely shoot the tiger when it comes within the range of less than 30 metres.



Rajahmundry circle chief conservator of forests Srikantanatha Reddy said, “We are making all efforts to recapture the tiger day and night.”Foresters say that the young male tiger appears to be exploring the landscape in Papikondal National Park and, unable to settle down there, is moving to fringe villages and attacking cattle of the farmers. They also say that there so far was no case of attack on humans.

Though the PNP is said to be having a few tigers near Dharapalli and Chintur areas, their presence remains unknown.

Foresters say they are getting good support from the police and revenue authorities to regulate vehicle traffic on the roads and the villagers while the revenue authorities are remaining alert in the vulnerable areas on the possible movement of the tiger. They are advising the people to avoid such places and remain safe.