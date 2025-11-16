Foresters To Start Zipline Ride For Tourists At Mulapadu Eco-Tourism Park On December 1

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh’s forest department is coming up with an adventure sport called two way Zipline, spread over 360 meters connecting two hillocks, for the benefit of tourists and holidaymakers at Mulapadu eco-tourism park of Kondapalli forest range in NTR district.

The facility is likely to be inaugurated on December 1.

Foresters have identified two hillocks and arranged two ziplines with each one spread over 180 meters to connect them. The tourists have to trek for a small distance and reach the point where the zipline starts and they will go up to nearly 100 metres height and while returning on another line, they will start from 70 metres height and come down to 40 to 30 meters.

The tourists can enjoy the natural beauty of the terrain like trees and thickly grown vegetation in the valley while enjoying the ride on ziplines. “If they are lucky enough, they can see peacocks and herbivores like spotted deers, sambar deers and other wild animals moving underneath in the valley,” an official said.

The foresters are using corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds from private firms to develop the eco-tourism project at Mulapadu and they are using only naturally available facilities to develop ziplines unlike in other areas like Kailasagiri where huge towers are erected and connected with ziplines.

They are putting more stress on providing eco-tourism field visits to the tourists in addition to providing awareness on environmental education, conservation and nature. They also want to ensure local employment for eight to 10 persons through the project.

The project is being taken up by the forest department except for taking some technical support from Adventure Sports Academy from Gandikota.

NTR district forest officer G Satish said, “We are carrying out safety audit and trail runs on the Ziplines at present and we are expecting to inaugurate the project on Dec. 1”

The authorities plan to fix ticket cost ranging from `350 to 400 per head to enjoy the Zipline ride and provide basic amenities in the eco-tourism project for the benefit of tourists.