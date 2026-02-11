Foresters Step Up Safety Measures for Srisailam Foot Pilgrims

Vijayawada: Forest authorities of the Nagarjunasagar–Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) have initiated a series of measures to ensure the safe passage of devotees trekking on foot to the Srisailam temple ahead of Maha Shivaratri on February 15.

Special forest teams equipped with stretchers have been deployed to assist devotees facing health issues or requiring emergency medical care. Drinking water facilities have been arranged at seven locations from the Tiger Reserve entry point up to Bheemunikolanu. Five medical camps, set up in coordination with private hospitals, are providing medicines and first aid.

Around 400 forest personnel have been deployed in three shifts at seven key locations to regulate pilgrim movement, prevent damage to biodiversity and strictly enforce a ban on single-use plastics. Food vendors have been instructed to serve food and water in steel plates and glasses to ensure a zero-plastic zone.

Authorities are maintaining close surveillance on wildlife movement, particularly tigers, and are guiding animals away from pilgrim routes to prevent any untoward incidents. Drones have been deployed to monitor and promptly tackle forest fires, especially along the footpath leading to the temple.

A command and control room has been established at the forest office in Atmakur to monitor the situation round the clock through wireless communication systems.

NSTR field director B. Vijay Kumar said the department is taking all necessary steps to ensure devotees can undertake the pilgrimage safely and without inconvenience.