Foresters Redouble Efforts To Recapture Elusive Tiger

Vijayawada: Forest officials in Andhra Pradesh have intensified efforts to recapture a tiger roaming forested areas near Pidathamamidi village in Gangavaram mandal of Rampachodavaram division.

Officials said the tiger, fitted with a satellite collar, has largely stayed within forested hillocks during the day and ventures out at night. A cattle kill was reported on Sunday night after it entered nearby forest areas.

Tracking operations have been stepped up using additional VHF antennas, with veterinarians from the Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve assisting the team. The Chief Wildlife Warden has ordered the animal’s recapture and relocation to the Visakhapatnam Zoo.

District Forest Officer G. Siva Kumar said the tiger’s behaviour is normal as it explores new territory. He added that there have been no human attacks so far, though the animal has narrowly escaped traps. Officials remain confident of capturing it soon.