Foresters Ask Farmers to Raise Green Gold, Earn More Money

Vijayawada: Given the huge demand for bamboo, referred to as green gold owing to its high commercial value, foresters are raising bamboo plantations on vacant forest lands in Maredumilli, Rampachodavaram and Chintur.

Bamboos are also being raised on lands allotted to farmers under the Recognition of Forest Rights within the erstwhile Godavari districts.

Significantly, foresters have brought the rare Bambusa Tulda species of bamboo from Tripura. They are on a continuous lookout for vacant lands in forests of the agency areas. Further, they are trying to reach out to farmers for raising this bamboo variety and benefit commercially.

Foresters say bamboo has a high commercial value given the strength of its stump and also its straightness with no bends. Bamboo can thus be used for making high-value wooden furniture like cots, chairs, tables, almirahs, shelves and so on. Bamboo stumps can be used for setting up make-shift huts for tourists in eco-sensitive areas.

In the industrial sector, bamboo is used for making pulp, which is the main input for making paper. Bamboo fibre can be processed into yarn to make a wide range of clothing and fabrics. In addition, it is used for combustion in industries, given its high calorific value.

Rajahmundry Circle conservator of forests B.N.N Murthy underlined, “We have brought rare species of bamboo from Tripura to raise in forest areas for green cover. Farmers can raise them on their RoFR lands and improve their income, given the immense value for bamboo.”

Foresters are preparing to raise this rare species of bamboo in nurseries. They want farmers to follow suit. Modalities are being worked out for taking up bamboo plantation, conservation and protection.

Significantly, the first consignment of the rare species of bamboo seeds have recently been flown from Tripura to the Visakhapatnam Airport.