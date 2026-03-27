Forest Teams Step Up Efforts to Recapture Animal

Vijayawada:The elusive tiger that slipped past capture attempts struck again, killing three buffalo calves at Kotha Veedhi in Devipatnam mandal of Polavaram district in the early hours of Friday, triggering panic among residents. Authorities advised people to remain alert.

Although a tribal welfare school is located about two km away from the village, the incident caused concern, prompting officials to caution school authorities as a preventive measure.

After the attack, the tiger moved towards forest areas near Kannavaram and Pothavaram villages.

Forest officials have been attempting to recapture the tiger since it was released into Papikonda National Park on February 14 after being captured earlier. Acting on orders from the chief wildlife warden, teams have intensified efforts using thermal drones, camera traps, trap cages, night-vision equipment and tranquilisers, with support from experts of NSTR and NTCA, along with veterinarians from Tirupati and Visakhapatnam.

However, the animal has been evading capture, often escaping from near trap cages. Officials said the tiger is targeting small prey and consuming it quickly, reducing chances of tracking, unlike its usual pattern of feeding on a kill over several days.

They added that recapture is allowed only in non-forest areas, causing delays in the operation.

Rajahmundry circle chief conservator of forests Srikanthanatha Reddy said efforts are under way and expressed confidence that the tiger would be captured soon.