Forest Staff Trained in Survey Techniques, Fire Prevention

Kadapa:The Andhra Pradesh forest department organised a special awareness and training programme for forest staff on modern survey methods and prevention of forest fires during the summer season.

The programme was conducted under the supervision of Kadapa district forest officer Vineet Kumar at the Kadapa Zilla Parishad meeting hall on Saturday. Officials explained the importance of adopting modern survey techniques for effective monitoring and protection of forest areas.

Personnel from the forest department, along with officials from the fire and survey departments, participated in the workshop. The session focused on improving survey practices and creating awareness of measures to prevent forest fires during the summer months.