Forest fire spreads near Mahanandi

Kurnool:A forest fire broke out behind the Mahanandi temple on Monday night and has been steadily spreading across the Nallamala forest. Local residents expressed concern that no efforts have been made to contain the flames, heightening fears in nearby habitations.

With temperatures soaring past 39 degrees, locals warn that even a small fire could escalate into a major disaster. Despite the flames being clearly visible near Mahanandi, no action has been taken so far to douse them, they claim. They are urging forest officials to act immediately to prevent the fire from spreading further and to ensure the safety of surrounding villages.



Forest Range Officer Uday said they usually receive alerts about such incidents through satellite warnings, which indicate the affected area. However, he denied reports of a forest fire in the Mahanandi range.