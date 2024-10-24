Forest department recovers poached leopard’s claws

TIRUPATI: AP forest department has recovered the missing limbs and claws of a male leopard that had been found killed in Thallamadugu forest of Yadamarri mandal in Chittoor district on October 22.

Two persons have been detained on charges of poaching the 4–5 years’ old wild cat.

Confirming the recovery, divisional forest officer (DFO) S. Bharani told Deccan Chronicle that the department has traced both the sellers and potential buyers of the leopard's body parts.

Locals informed the forest department after they discovered the leopard’s carcass with missing limbs and claws—clear indicators of poaching, with the claws being highly priced in illegal wildlife trade. Autopsy of the dead wild animal confirmed that it had died due to electrocution, likely caused by illegal electric fencing set up around farmlands.

After the leopard died, poachers reportedly relocated the carcass into the forest to divert the attention of investigators, though after severing its limbs and claws.

Sources said two suspects have been detained from Veluthuruchenu village. They had been negotiating with a syndicate involved in illegal trade of leopard claws. The forest department has managed to trace the sellers and buyers linked to the illegal trade in body parts of wild animals.

DFO Bharani said, "The department is continuing its investigation. Searches are on to identify other individuals involved in the illegal network. A case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act. The suspects, along with the recovered body parts, will be presented before the court."