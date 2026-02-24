Forensics Lab Steps in Over Adulterated Milk Tragedy

Vijayawada: Forensic Science Lab (FSL), Vijayawada, will examine the issue of one of the two containers in the refrigerator cracking, which led to monoethylene glycol mixing with milk and causing the death of four persons and hospitalising 15 persons.

Based on their preliminary inquiry, East Godavari district police have found that milk vendor Ganesh, hailing from Narasapuram in Korukonda mandal in East Godavari district, sold the contaminated milk to six persons in the village on February 15, who complained about the milk tasting bitter. When Ganesh shared the information of milk tasting bitter with his kin, he advised Ganesh to stop selling milk.

Yet, Ganesh went on to sell the contaminated milk on February 16 to some families in Rajamahendravaram who also complained of bitter taste. Ganesh then got the cracked container in the refrigerator soldered by a mechanic. He went on to sell the contaminated milk on February 17 also.

According to police, one of the two containers in the refrigerator, each with a capacity of 15 litres, had developed a crack, leading to contamination of the milk. In all the contaminated milk had been sold to 15–20 families.

East Godavari SP D. Narasimha Kishore said, “We are sending the refrigerator and containers for examinations to the FSL, Vijayawada, to get more details on how the milk got contaminated.”

Health commissioner G. Veerapandian and Institute of Preventive Medicine director Neelakanta Reddy spoke to media on Tuesday on adulteration of the milk.

The Health commissioner said based on findings of the police, leakage of coolant in the refrigerator caused the adulteration of milk. He said they have collected samples of curd, ghee, vinegar and milk and sent them for analysis to the food labs in Hyderabad and Kakinada. He said once they get test results, they will have clarity on what caused the adulteration of milk.

Veerapandian disclosed that they have ordered medicines from Chennai and Mumbai based on the suggestion of senior nephrologist Ravi Raj to help improve functioning of the kidneys of patients undergoing treatment after consumption of the adulterated milk.

The Health commissioner said of the 110 families who purchase milk from vendor Ganesh, they have collected blood samples of 315 persons. Creatinine levels are high in two persons, while three more persons are under treatment.

IPM director Neelakanta Reddy said they will collect samples of milk from milk traders, milk producers, stockers and wholesale traders across the state from Wednesday onwards. They will also check whether or not they have valid licenses of dealing with milk.