Foreigner Drowns at Yarada Beach in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: An outing turned tragic for a foreign tourist who drowned at Yarada Beach on Sunday. The victim was part of a group of sixteen visitors who ventured into the sea despite repeated warnings from marine police and lifeguards that the waters were unsafe for swimming due to strong currents and depth.

Two members of the group were swept away by powerful waves. Lifeguards immediately rushed to their rescue and managed to bring both back to the shore. However, one of them was found in a critical condition and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The deceased’s body was shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) for post-mortem. Police have registered a case and taken up an investigation into the incident.