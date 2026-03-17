Foreign Tourist Arrivals Cross Pre-Pandemic Levels: Centre

Nellore: International tourist arrivals to India rose sharply in 2024, reaching 20.57 million, surpassing the pre-pandemic figure of 17.91 million recorded in 2019, Union tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat informed the Lok Sabha.

Replying to a question from MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, the minister said 20,568,622 foreign tourists visited the country in 2024, marking an 8.9 per cent increase over 2023.

However, provisional figures for 2025 show a marginal decline, with 20,085,644 international tourist arrivals, a 2.4 per cent drop compared with 2024.

The Centre has been implementing several measures to boost inbound tourism, including international roadshows, participation in global travel trade exhibitions, familiarisation tours for foreign tour operators and media, India food festivals, and social media campaigns. These initiatives are conducted in coordination with Indian missions abroad, state governments and the travel trade industry to promote India as a global tourism destination.