Foreign Education Scheme Arrears Must Be Released Immediately: YSRC

Vijayawada: Malladi Vishnu, the YSRC central constituency coordinator and former MLA, has demanded that the coalition government immediately release the arrears of the Jagananna Foreign Education Scheme.

He recalled that the YSRC government, upon coming to power, cleared the fee reimbursement arrears of Rs 1,778 crore left by N. Chandrababu Naidu. He alleged that the coalition government was burying the Jagananna Foreign Education Scheme.

Vishnu has criticised the coalition government for releasing only Rs 32.71 crore for the NTR Foreign Education Support Scheme between 2014 and 19 and ignoring applicants from the YSRC government.

He condemned the government for releasing arrears to those who are now employed and neglecting those currently struggling with their studies.

He warned that the YSRC would launch protests if the pending arrears were not released immediately.