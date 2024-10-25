For the time being, diarrhoea is under control: Minister Anitha

Visakhapatnam: Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha stated, “The government machinery has been on high alert since the outbreak began. An inquiry is currently ongoing to ascertain the cause of the fatalities, and measures have been implemented to restrict the use of water wells and hand bores. Minister Kondapally Srinivas and other public representatives have also been informed of the situation.”

Anitha reported that, for the time being, the situation is under control. She attributed the current circumstances to the actions of the previous YSRC government, alleging that they installed water pipes adjacent to drainage pipes, resulting in water contamination.

She said that her visit to Gurla village in Vizianagaram district to meet the victims of a diarrhoea outbreak was made at the directive of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. Anitha reiterated her statements during a review meeting with officials at the Vizianagaram collectorate, attended by the minister, Vizianagaram MP, and local MLAs.

Anitha criticised former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for what she termed “corpse politics,” noting that during his tenure, numerous individuals succumbed to diarrhoea in districts such as Allagadda, Krishna, Nellore, Chittoor, and Kurnool. She claimed he failed to consult with them during those crises.

She accused Jagan of attempting to gain political advantage by instilling fear among the populace. Anitha expressed her belief that it is only a matter of time before Jagan initiates legal proceedings against his mother and sister, suggesting that this anticipated occurrence is already underway.

This indicates that Jagan prioritises financial interests over familial relationships, showing a lack of respect for his family members and the general public. Anitha recalled that Sharmila had previously undertaken a padayatra to support Jagan and had devoted substantial efforts to his political party. She affirmed that the government is dedicated to protecting the interests of Jagan’s mother and sister, ultimately concluding that Jagan is unfit for political office.