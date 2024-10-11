Food Safety on Wheels launched in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has introduced a mobile lab called ‘Food Safety on Wheels’ on the eve of the ongoing Dasara festivities to check the quality of food and water as per the norms of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. This initiative will provide instant results in the city, launched on Thursday.

The food safety mobile lab will move around various parts of the city, especially areas with large crowds and numerous eateries, to test the quality of food items and water. The mobile lab will also be used to test the quality of food items and laddu prasadam offered at the Kanaka Durga temple. The general public is encouraged to utilise the services of the mobile food lab to check the quality of food and water from their households.

Food Safety Joint Controller N. Poornachandra Rao stated, "We have launched the mobile food safety lab to test the quality of food and water in eateries located in the main centres of the city, and the public can avail of its services free of charge."