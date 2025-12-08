Food Safety Officials Book Shubham Restaurant In Visakha For Using Stale Food, Poor Maintenance Of Cleanliness

Vijayawada: Food safety officials inspected the Shubham Café, a multi cuisine restaurant, and collected food samples and booked a case against it for using stale food and poor maintenance of cleanliness in Visakhapatnam Beach Road on Monday.

According to Visakhapantam assistant controller of food safety Chakravarthy, the food safety officials inspected the restaurant for the second time on Monday and noticed storage of food, including fried rice, noodles and pasta, prepared one day before in the deep freezer, to be served to the customers again. The officials also noticed poor maintenance of cleanliness and found cockroaches all around.

The officials booked a case against the restaurant under the relevant provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and served a show cause notice.

Meanwhile, the food safety officials sent the samples of food collected at the restaurant to the state food laboratory in Hyderabad for analysis. It may take 15 days for the reports to come in.