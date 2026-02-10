Food Safety, Legal Metrology Teams Seize 101 kg Stale Food in Guntur Inspections

Vijayawada: Food safety and legal metrology authorities on Tuesday carried out joint inspections at 16 eateries within the Guntur Municipal Corporation limits and seized 101 kg of stale food.

According to Food Safety officials, 10 joint teams inspected 12 restaurants, two sweet shops and two bakeries, including Gonguru Restaurant, Bismillah, Mayura, Swagat Delight, 99 Biryani, Al Kabir, Nawab Arabian, Biryani Palace, Madar’s Bilal, Babu Biryani, Subham Restaurant, Subhani Hotel, Sairam Foods, Balaji Sweets, Srujana Bakery and Bangalore Ayyangar Bakery.

During the inspections, officials found large quantities of stale food stored in some establishments, which were seized and destroyed on the spot. The teams also detected the use of carcinogenic food colours at certain units and collected 19 food samples, which have been sent to the State Food Laboratory in Hyderabad for analysis.

Notices seeking improvements in sanitation and hygiene were issued to five eateries.

Food safety joint controller N Poornachandra Rao said action would be taken against erring establishments based on the laboratory reports. “We conducted joint inspections at 16 eateries and found several violations. Samples have been sent for analysis, and further action will follow as per the results,” he said.