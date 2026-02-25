Food Inspectors Raid Loose Milk Vendors in Vizag, Collect Samples

Visakhapatnam: In the wake of suspected milk adulteration that reportedly claimed four lives in Rajamahendravaram, food safety officials in Visakhapatnam conducted inspections and collected samples from loose milk retail vendors across the city on Wednesday.

Food inspectors carried out raids at multiple locations, including Akkayyapalem, Seethammadhara, Sivajipalem and the Rama Talkies area. During the inspections, spot tests were conducted using lactometers to check for water adulteration. pH indicator papers were also used to verify pH levels and detect any abnormal variations in the milk.

Officials said all samples collected during the drive are being sent to the State Food Laboratory for detailed analysis in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Act and Regulations.

If test results show values below prescribed standards or the presence of adulterants, the milk will be declared sub-standard or unsafe. Officials said that sub-standard samples would attract action under Section 51 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, with penalties of up to ₹5 lakh.

In cases of labelling violations including missing manufacturing date, use-by date, batch number, vegetarian symbol, FSSAI licence number, customer care details or ingredients the product would be declared misbranded, inviting penalties of up to ₹3 lakh under Section 52 of the Act.

If samples are found unsafe due to harmful chemicals or adulterants, action will be initiated under Section 59 of the Act, which provides for penalties of up to ₹10 lakh and imprisonment, including life term, depending on the severity, officials warned.