Food Commission Finds Lapses in Anganwadi, Mid-Day Meal Scheme in Nellore

TIRUPATI: Irregularities in the functioning of anganwadi centres and the mid-day meal programme were detected during inspections carried out by the Andhra Pradesh State Food Commission in Nellore district on Thursday.

State Food Commission member E. Lakshmi Reddy inspected anganwadi centres, government schools, Dr B.R. Ambedkar Gurukulam institutions and Fair Price Shops along with officials from the concerned departments.

At an anganwadi centre in Patur village of Kovur mandal, he found 147 blue-marked eggs (first batch of the month) from Phase I kept in stock. When beneficiaries of the Take Home Ration (THR) scheme were contacted over the phone, they said the eggs had not been supplied so far. Taking serious note of the lapse, he directed the ICDS nodal officer and district project director to issue show-cause notices to the anganwadi teacher and supervisor.

At the Z.P. High School in Patur, he found that cooking for the mid-day meal was being carried out outside the school building without written permission. Reddy directed the district educational officer (DEO) to conduct an inquiry and issue a show-cause notice to the headmaster.

At the Z.P. School in Damaramadugu, records showed that the school had received 193 blue-marked eggs in Phase I, 1,710 red-marked eggs in Phase II and 1,388 green-marked eggs in Phase III. However, staff could not provide a clear explanation for the large stock. He directed the DEO to conduct an inquiry and issue a show-cause notice to the headmistress.

At the Z.P. Girls High School in Buchireddypalem, 390 blue-marked eggs from Phase I were found in stock. While the stock register showed 3,559 eggs, only 2,792 were available during inspection, indicating a shortage of 760 eggs. Reddy ordered an inquiry and directed that a show-cause notice be issued to the headmistress.

District civil supplies officer Leela Rani, district manager Arjun Rao, ICDS nodal officer Anuradha and other officials were present.