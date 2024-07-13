Food, amenities inspection at Vijayawada Railway Station

SCR's chief commercial manager of passenger services D. Satyanarayana inspected operations at Vijayawada Railway Station here on Friday, to enhance the passengers' experience and compliance with safety protocols.







Satyanarayana, accompanied by a station staff team, started the inspection at the old booking office concourse.Quality of food and hygiene was checked at all catering stalls, Jan Ahaar outlets and major fast food units.Satyanarayana inspected the water vending machines and tested the Total Dissolved Solids (tds) levels of water.The amenities provided at the retiring rooms above Platform No. 1 and the Rail Coach Restaurant.Satyanarayana interacted with passengers, vendors, and railway staff, soliciting feedback.He directed officials to ensure proper working conditions of all facilities and prompt redressal of passenger grievances.Divisional commercial manager Md. Ali Khan, assistant commercial manager V. Ravi Varma and station director Vijayawada M. Sailaja were present during the inspection.