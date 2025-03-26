Focus on tourism projects in districts: Andhra CM tells collectors

Amaravati, March 26: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday instructed district collectors to focus on tourism projects in their respective places as they require 'minimal investment'.

Addressing the second day of the district collectors conference at the Secretariat, the chief minister highlighted that tourism can create jobs and boost economic growth by leveraging local attractions.

"Tourism with minimal investment could be a significant source of employment, and by tapping into local specialties, it can become a major avenue for job creation and economic growth," Naidu said.

The CM further highlighted the immense tourism potential across the state, from Rayalaseema to North Andhra, suggesting that tourism development could create numerous employment opportunities and boost local economies.

Naidu observed that there should be at least three hotels in every district headquarters and called on officials to focus on infrastructure in the new districts.