Focus on energy efficiency and Mission LiFE in AP and Amaravati Capital







The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the Union power ministry has urged all state-designated agencies (SDAs) of the southern states, particularly proactive states like Andhra Pradesh, to intensify their focus on energy efficiency and Mission LiFE.This appeal is particularly crucial for Amaravati, the new capital city and the future growth engine for AP.BEE senior officers, including deputy DG Ashok Kumar, Secretary Milind Deora and directors Sourabh Didi, Khandare, Abhishek Sarma, Samal, Sameer Pandit, SK Varma, AS Gupta, Shyam Sunder and Kamron Shaik held detailed discussions on the status and impact of BEE's energy efficiency programmes being implemented by state-designated agencies across the country.Secretary Milind Deora emphasized the significant economic and environmental benefits achieved through energy efficiency across India and the potential for states like Andhra Pradesh to reap similar rewards. Deora appreciated AP government's support for accelerating energy efficiency initiatives, which “will have a major impact on providing highly qualitative power supply to consumers.”Deora highlighted the potential for energy efficiency investments in AP, forecasting substantial investments in sectors such as industry, agriculture, housing, rural development and municipal sectors.He also highlighted these investments are expected to accelerate economic development and generate employment in the state in view of the world-class capital status being aimed for Amaravati. As the state advances towards global standards and develops its new capital city Amaravati, incorporating energy efficiency measures, the principles of Mission LiFE will be crucial.Deora said this initiative is poised to establish environmentally friendly and energy-efficient standards, attract global investments, and enhance the state's international prominence while improving the living standards in Amaravati and AP as a whole.