Focus on development at Swamy's first visit to Vizag as in-charge minister

Visakhapatnam: Comprehensive regional development to enhance the reputation of Visakhapatnam would be aimed at, Social Welfare Minister Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy said here on Friday.

The minister was on his first visit to Visakhapatnam since assuming charge as minister-in-charge of the Visakha district.

Swamy met party leaders and activists at the district party office and held discussions with officials in a meeting at the district collectorate.

Swamy emphasized the need for comprehensive development of Visakhapatnam. He highlighted the need for improving road access to the Bhogapuram International Airport, aiming to reduce travel time to just 45 minutes from the city centre.

He identified 12 problematic intersections along the route from Lankelapalem to Bhogapuram and proposed construction of flyovers there.

The discussions also covered the widening of National Highway 16 and the possibility of creating a new road connecting the beach to the airport.

The minister was treated to a PowerPoint presentation by GMR representatives and a city master plan presentation by the VMRDA. The meeting concluded with a decision to implement strong steps to combat pollution.

The minister also watched a presentation from the police commissioner on innovative strategies to maintain law and order in the city.

Those who attended the meeting raised their concern over the Simhachalam Pancha Gramas issue and called for an early resolution. Swamy called for the completion of the underground drainage systems. Given the area's vulnerability to cyclones, he emphasized the importance of preventive measures to manage rainwater and reduce the risk of accidents.

Visakha MP Sribharat proposed that the metro project and road expansions be undertaken simultaneously, connecting the existing road to Bhogapuram airport.

Swamy stated that educational institutions should not burden students with fees or unlawfully retain their certificates.

Those who attended the meeting also included MLCs Duvwarapu Rama Rao and Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao and MLAs Palla Srinivasa Rao, Ganababu, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Panchakarma Ramesh Babu and Vamsikrishna Srinivas.

District collector Harendhira Prasad, police commissioner Sankhabrata Bagchi, joint collector Mayur Ashok, VMRDA commissioner KS Viswanathan, DCP Ajitha, district revenue officer Mohan Kumar and RDOs from Visakha and Bheemili were also present.