Focus on completing lift irrigation scheme: Gottipati

Kurnool: Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar announced that the Yerram Chinna Polireddy Lift Irrigation scheme, which aims to provide irrigation to 20,000 acres across three mandals, will be completed soon. He made this statement during the Palle Pandaga event held in Pamidipadu village of Korisapadu mandal on Tuesday. The Minister emphasized that the TDP government's goal is to achieve progress in rural areas. He conducted Bhoomi Puja for development works in the village and inquired about the local residents' issues. JC Prakhar Jain, RDO Akhila, and others participated in the event.