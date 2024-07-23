FM Announces Rs 15,000 Crore for Amaravati capital development

Hyderabad: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced a special financial support of Rs.15,000 crore for Amaravati capital development in Andhra Pradesh.



However, she did not mention about the much demanded Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh. Recognizing the State's need for capital, the Central government would facilitate special financial support through multilateral agencies, arranging Rs 15,000 crore in the current fiscal year with additional amounts in future years, she said.

She announced this while presenting Union Budget-2024 in the Lok Sabha. Stating that the financial support would be extended in the future as well, she said the Central government was fully committed for completion and financing of Polavaram irrigation project.

“The Polavaram is the lifeline for Andhra Pradesh and its farmers,” she said, adding that efforts were on to fulfill commitments in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act. The Finance Minister also announced development of Vizag-Chennai industrial corridor and special package for the corridor

She said that grants would be provided to the backward regions like Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra Pradesh for taking up various development activities. “We will formulate a plan Purvodaya for all round development of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh,” she added.