Floodwaters Cut Off Roads in East Godavari, Low Guntur Areas Submerged

Visakhapatnam: Floodwaters and streams overflowing on the roads have cut off the communication network in the Tallapalem and Kansalapalem areas of East Godavari district, while several villages were told to move to safe areas in West Godavari district on Sunday. In Guntur, heavy rains submerged the low lying areas throwing normal life out of gear.

The floodwaters are continuing to flow on the roads due to the rising of the Erra Kaluva and traffic diversions have been made, said East Godavari district collector Kirti Chekuri in a statement on Sunday. She appealed to the people in the affected areas to remain alert and cooperate with the authorities.

She said tourism and district minister Kandula Durgesh was personally monitoring the situation every hour and has directed the field level officials to set up rehabilitation centers and take immediate steps to protect the people. Accordingly, the collector has directed Kovvur RDO Rani Susmita to establish rehabilitation centers according to the local situation and coordinate with the officers of various departments at the field level.

The collector held a review with the officers of the revenue, police, medical, electricity and other departments through teleconference on Sunday. She said that control rooms have been set up in the Collectorate and Kovvur RDO office and 24x7 helpline numbers have been made available for the public. The RDO informed that medical camps are being organized.

In Eluru district, the collector K Vetri Selvi sounded an alert to the people in the low lying villages as the water from Pedavagu reservoir was being released. She said so far 10,000 cusecs of water was released which could be increased in the later hours. She said 17 villages in Velerupadu mandal might face the floods and hence she asked the people to move to relief camps.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed Guntur for the second day on Sunday. The city received 8.4 cms of rains which inundated the low lying areas. Reports said it rained for two long hours with storm water overflowing from the drains on to the roads. Motorists had difficult times to move forward and most of them were stranded. The affected areas were Srinagar, Bongaralabeedu, Bradipet, Arandalpet and other main roads of the city

The Gunturu municipal commissioner, Puli Srinivasulu asked the engineering officials to take action on a war footing to pump out the water that remained stagnant. He told them to hire JCBs and procleniers to clear the silt from the drains.

He said a 24-hour call center has been set up at the GMC headquarters to receive complaints in case of problems arising out rain.

The commissioner also advised people in low-lying areas to immediately move to municipal schools or any other protected areas till the rains subside..

The Gunturu municipal commissioner, Puli Srinivasulu asked the engineering officials to take action on a war footing to pump out the water that remained stagnant. He told them to hire JCBs and procleniers to clear the silt from the drains.

He said a 24-hour call center has been set up at the GMC headquarters to receive complaints in case of problems arising out rain.

The commissioner also advised people in low-lying areas to immediately move to municipal schools or any other protected areas till the rains subside.