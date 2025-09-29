Floodwaters Cut Off Roads In ASR District

Visakhapatnam: The Godavari and Sabari rivers’ floodwaters have cut off most roads in the Ramapchodavaram revenue division over the past four days. Chintoor mandal has been the worst affected, according to local reports.

The main road connecting Chintoor and VR Puru mandals has been blocked due to floodwaters. Roads between Kummuru and Chatti villages are also submerged, bringing traffic to a standstill. Similarly, the stretch of National Highway 326 connecting Nimmalagudem and Kaeguru villages, along the Andhra-Odisha border, has been rendered impassable for interstate traffic.

Local residents said floods have become a perennial problem in Chintoor Agency. The flood, which began rising on September 25, has persisted for three days, threatening the residents of Manyam without letup. This year, the region has already experienced four floods and is now facing its fifth.

Farmers, who had delayed agricultural work until last week due to fear of flooding, had just started planting paddy and chili crops. Now, these fields have been submerged by floodwaters from the Sabari River and the Vagulus and Vankala catchment areas.

Residents are facing severe hardships as many villages remain underwater. “We face difficulties every monsoon season. The rehabilitation homes are incomplete, and our existing houses are submerged,” they told reporters. They added that this problem has persisted for the past six years, with successive governments ignoring this critical issue.



