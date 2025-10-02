Floodwater Inflows Recede in Krishna, Godavari Rivers

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) on Thursday said floodwater inflows into Krishna and Godavari rivers have started receding.

APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain said floodwater inflow and outflow at Prakasam Barrage in Krishna river in Vijayawada was over 4.7 lakh cusecs by 6:30 am today.

“Floodwater inflows have started receding in Krishna and Godavari rivers,” he said in an official press release.

First level warning is continuing at Prakasam Barrage. Further, he noted that upstream inflows have reduced in the Godavari river.

He said the floodwater inflow and outflow at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram, East Godavari river was over 12 lakh cusecs.

However, he advised people to remain cautious until floodwater inflows subside completely.