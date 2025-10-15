Floods Inundate Low-Lying Areas In Godavari Districts

KAKINADA: Rains continued in the Godavari districts on Tuesday, resulting in inundation of low-lying areas.

In West Godavari district, paddy crops in 1500 acres were inundated in Achanta, Narsapuram, Yalamanchili, Palakol, Bhimavaram and other mandals. District agriculture officer Z Venkateswara Rao said enumeration would be done for crop loss and damage.

West Godavari collector Nagarani visited the low-lying areas in Bhimavaram and advised officials to remove weed and waste from the drainage lines. She also called for steps to keep the drains clean in future. She visited Rajakula Colony, Housing Board, Indiramma Nagar, Mentevari Thota, PP Road and others.

The collector said water from streets should be pulled out through pumps and the low-lying areas and the roads should be leveled. Sanitation should be improved in rain-hit areas.

Joint collector Rahul Reddy made a surprise visit to the 38th ward in Bhimavaram and reviewed the sanitation and water supply situations.

In Eluru, areas like Powerpeta, Kothapeta Road, Nukalamma Road to 12 Pumps centre, RR Peta, Fathepeta, Market, Dakshinapu Veedhi, Ashoknagar, government hospital premises etc were inundated. Rain water merged with drainage flows and these were overflowing.

Lakshminagar in Tangellamudi was inundated and the people were having difficulty moving around. The veterinary hospital road has developed potholes. Water filled the holes, causing accidents involving two-wheelers. Eluru MLA Badeti Radhakrishna asked the municipal authorities to remove the garbage from the drains and facilitate free-flow of the drainage water.

He said that floodwater stagnation was occurring in many places due to encroachments on the drainage lines. The Dayyalatumu drain was filled with weeds, blocking the water flow.

Farmers in Godavari districts are worried about more rains. Their crops would be ready for harvest in the coming weeks. If there are rains, this would spell trouble for them. Crops in some fields under Yeleru reservoir and Suddagadda rivulet are in flowering stage. If there are rains in coming days, this would spell doom.