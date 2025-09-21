Floods Claim Four Lives, Including A Mother And Son, In Rayachoti Town

ANANTAPUR: Four persons, including a student, a boy and his mother, died after being washed away in sudden floods in two different areas of Rayachoti in Annamayya district on Saturday.

Sources said an auto rickshaw carrying seven students of a private school in K. Ramapuram got stuck in flood waters near the drain in Four Circles area of Rayachoti town. A total of seven students were in the auto rickshaw and the vehicle was stuck in the flood water.

Locals rushed to the spot and rescued six students struggling in the overflowing water, while Yamini got washed away. After a 12-hour search, rescue teams found her body two kilometres away in the Mandavya River drain near Sai Hall area in Rayachoti town.

In the second incident, a mother Sheik Munni and her son Ilyas got caught in heavy floods in an overflowing drain behind SS Colony in Rayachoti town. Ganesh, a 25-year-old youth, tried to rescue them. However, the force of water became so great that all the three got washed away in the floods.

Rescue teams found their bodies near the Governor Function Hall in the heart of Rayachoti town.

Transport minister M. Ramprasad Reddy reached Rayachoti and consoled families of the flood victims. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to families of each deceased, apart from ₹1 lakh from his own trust.

Police shifted the bodies of the four dead to the Rayachoti Government Hospital for post-mortem. They subsequently handed over the bodies to their families for last rites.

Annamayya district administration has sounded an alert about possible floods. Collector Nishanth Kumar said a control room has been established, which would work round the clock.