Floods Caused by River Godavari Receding

Kakinada: Floods caused due to River Godavari, including reservoirs dependent on it, are receding.



Flood waters of Yeleru reservoir have receded from housing colonies. Following this, sanitation workers have started cleaning the streets. By 8 p.m. on Saturday, Yeluru received just 5,875 cusecs of water from upstream. Officials discharged the same downstream by opening two gates.

Officials said Yeluru currently has 22.52 TMC of water out of its capacity of 24.11 TMC.

Islet villages in Konaseema district are slowly recovering from floods, though several villages continue under knee-deep water. Water has receded from Kanakayalanka causeway and vehicular traffic over the causeway has resumed.

Paddy fields and banana, chilli and other crops are, however, still inundated in Eluru, Konaseema and Kakinada districts. Farmers are waiting for the waters to fully recede before taking up operations to save their crops.

In Eluru district, water has not yet receded from Dacharam-Kukkunuru road in Velerupadu mandal. There is no road access to eight villages. People of these villages are coming to Velerupadu mandal headquarters by an alternative route, which is long and around the hills.

Farmers and flood-affected people have requested the state government to provide flood relief compensation amounts quickly, so that their losses come down to some extent.

Housing minister K. Partha Saradhi visited Seetharamapuram in Agiripalli mandal of Eluru district on Saturday. He asked the veterinary department to open medical camps, so that goats, sheep, cows and other cattle can be treated.

The minister assured owners of cattle that died due to floods that insurance amounts will be provided to them.