Flood Waters Strand Bus In Nandyal, Passengers Rescued

Kurnool: Heavy rains lashed Nandyal district on Saturday, causing the Rupanagudi tank in Uyyalawada mandal to overflow and disrupting traffic on the Kovelakuntla–Jammalamadugu route. Early in the morning, around 5 am, a PRL Private Travels bus travelling from Hyderabad to Pulivendula became stranded in the middle of a stream near Govindapalle due to the heavy downpour. The bus was carrying about 35 passengers, including small children.

The passengers immediately contacted Dial 100, and Uyyalawada Sub-Inspector Ramireddy, along with his team, reached the spot. With the assistance of a JCB, tractors, and a crane, the team worked for approximately two hours to safely evacuate all passengers and place the bus back on the road. The passengers expressed relief and gratitude towards the police and local villagers who arrived promptly to assist with the rescue, averting a potential major accident.

Meanwhile, traffic in parts of Mahanandi mandal came to a standstill as the Paleru stream was flowing heavily. The district overall received moderate to heavy rainfall, with Rudravaram recording 4 cm, Mahanandi 2.9 cm, Sanjamala 2.5 cm, and Nandyal urban and Uyyalawada 2 cm, while other mandals reported light showers.