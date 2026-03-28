Flock of 100 Flamingos Returns to Coringa Sanctuary

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant boost to wildlife activity, nearly 100 greater flamingos have been spotted at the Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary this season — a sharp rise from just one or a few sightings in recent years.

Forest officials said the birds arrived during the winter migration period from mid-October to early March, travelling from west coast regions such as Gujarat and Mumbai.

The unusually large flock highlights the improving ecological conditions of Coringa’s mangrove and wetland ecosystem. Abundant food sources, including algae, plankton, small shrimps and larvae, have made the sanctuary an attractive habitat for the migratory birds.

Officials said the increase in numbers reflects the success of conservation and protection measures taken in the sanctuary. They expect more flamingos to visit in the coming seasons and have urged visitors not to disturb the birds.

In recent years, only isolated sightings were reported in areas such as Hope Island, Bhairavapalem and S. Yanam. Last year, just one flamingo was spotted near Coromandel International Limited in Kakinada.

Kakinada district forest officer (territorial) N. Ramachandra Rao said, “For the first time, nearly 100 greater flamingos have been sighted at Coringa, thanks to improved habitat and food availability. We will step up monitoring to ensure their protection.”

Infographic

Bird count at Coringa Sanctuary

2026 (Jan 4–5): 44,370 birds recorded

Species: Little Grebe, Spot-billed Pelican, Little Egret, Grey Heron

2025 (Jan 4–5): 39,725 birds recorded

Species: Little Cormorant, Indian Shag, Cattle Egret, Asian Openbill Stork