Float Tilts During Teppotsavam At Bitragunta; No Injuries

NELLORE: Brief panic prevailed during the Brahmotsavams of Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy at Konda Bitragunta village in Bogolu mandal of SPSR Nellore district on Wednesday evening after a float used for the Teppotsavam tilted and partially capsized in the temple tank.

The incident occurred while the Teppotsavam of the presiding deity was under way. According to sources, several Ubhayakarthas and prominent persons boarded the float along with the idols, allegedly exceeding the permitted capacity.

The excess load caused the float to lean to one side, and some idols and devotees slipped into the water.

Kavali Rural circle inspector B. Papa Rao said the irrigation department had permitted 25 persons on the float, but the number slightly exceeded the limit, leading to the imbalance.

Alert devotees immediately held the idols to prevent them from submerging. The idols were later taken around the temple tank and returned to the temple as part of the rituals.

Police confirmed that no one was injured and the situation was quickly brought under control.